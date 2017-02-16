Feb 16 Super Crop Safe Ltd

* Certificate of gmp for manufacture, supply of nutraceuticals - Spirulina powder, teblet, capsules and other Spirulina based formulations

* Says post this certification, SCSL will be able to garner additional business for nutraceuticals

* Certificate will facilitate co to expand market of nutraceuticals- Spirulina powder, tablet, capsules, other Spirulina based formulations Source text: (bit.ly/2kACoA9) Further company coverage: