Feb 20 Super Group Limited :
* Six month revenue 15.1 pct to r14,1 billion
* Six-Month core heps 164 cents, +3.2 pct
* Six-Month cash generated from operations r1,6 billion,
+11.3 pct
* Nav per share (since 30 june 2016) 2 217 cents, +0.9 pct
* Germany has an election this year and outlook remains
uncertain and potentially complicated by need to derive brexit
solutions
* Super group - brexit vote has slightly reduced uk growth
prospects and increased volatility
* Group is, however, cautiously optimistic regarding growth
prospects across its businesses.
* No interim dividend for period ended 31 december 2016 has
been declared.
