BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Super Sales India Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 22.1 million rupees versus 35.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 672 million rupees versus 605.6 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share
Source text - bit.ly/2qQPLkQ
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016