June 5 Supercom Ltd

* Supercom reports 42% revenue growth in first quarter 2017 and 150% improvement in gross margin

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $8.3 million

* Re-Affirms its belief that revenue for full year 2017 will surpass $35 million

* Supercom ltd qtrly loss per share $0.13