Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Supercom Ltd:
* Supercom Ltd - has secured a contract offering Supercom's pure security electronic surveillance line of offender tracking and monitoring products
* Contract has a 4-year initial term with optional extension of 2 years
* Supercom Ltd - revenues for Supercom for project are estimated at approximately $1.7 million for a term of six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)