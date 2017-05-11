BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Superconductor Technologies Inc
* Superconductor Technologies reports 2017 first quarter results
Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account