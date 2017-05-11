REFILE-BRIEF-Swedish Match says to repurchase 250 mln SEK of own shares
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
May 11 SuperGroup
* Group revenues for full year increased by 27.2% to £750.6m
* Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%
* Positive lfl sales in each of group's sales channels in Q4
* Full year like-for-like growth of 12.7%
* Wholesale revenue maintained levels of growth delivered in first half year, growing on a full year basis by 42.9%
* In line with guidance, gross margin performance across group's sales channels have been broadly flat year on year across second half
* Group level gross margins are anticipated to decline on a full year basis in range of 120 bps to 140 bps
* Anticipates that full year profit will be in range of £86m - £87m in line with market expectation
* We remain confident in continued delivery of sustainable revenue and profit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.