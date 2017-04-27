April 27 Superior Drilling Products Inc :

* Superior Drilling products announces preliminary revenue for first quarter 2017 up over 40% from trailing fourth quarter

* Preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $3.3 million to $3.4 million for Q1 ended March 31, 2017

* Superior Drilling Products - Q1 revenue is expected to be more than double prior-year period and increase more than 40% from trailing q4 of 2016