* Superior Gold - received approval from department of mines and petroleum of Western Australia to commence development and operation of Hermes project

* Superior Gold - final environmental approval for Hermes Project included clearing permit, is valid from July 1, 2017

* Superior Gold Inc - in near term, co is focused on re-establishing plutonic gold operations capable of producing 100,000 ounces of gold annually

* Superior Gold Inc - company has liquidity available to execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy