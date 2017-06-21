June 21 Superior Gold Inc:
* Superior Gold - received approval from department of mines
and petroleum of Western Australia to commence development and
operation of Hermes project
* Superior Gold - final environmental approval for Hermes
Project included clearing permit, is valid from July 1, 2017
* Superior Gold Inc - in near term, co is focused on
re-establishing plutonic gold operations capable of producing
100,000 ounces of gold annually
* Superior Gold Inc - company has liquidity available to
execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy
