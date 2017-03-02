March 2 Superior Industries International Inc
* Superior Industries reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 sales $188.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Superior Industries International Inc - capital
expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 million for
2017
* Sees fy 2017 sales $730 million to $750 million
* Superior Industries International Inc - dividends are
expected to be approximately $18 million for 2017
* Superior Industries International Inc - based on current
economic trends, industry outlook, co reaffirms its 2017 outlook
provided on January 11, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: