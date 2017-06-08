BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Superior Industries International Inc :
* Superior Industries prices €250 million debt offering
* Superior Industries International Inc- priced an offering of eur 250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025
* Superior Industries-increased original offering size by eur 10 million,intends to use proceeds from offering to repay amounts under EUR 240 million bridge loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.