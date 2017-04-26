BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Superior Industries International Inc :
* Superior Industries reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $174.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Superior reaffirms its previous 2017 outlook provided on March 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results