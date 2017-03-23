March 23 Superior Industries International Inc :

* Superior Industries announces transformative acquisition of Germany-based Uniwheels Ag

* aggregate equity purchase price is anticipated to be approximately $715 million.

* Says will commence a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares of Uniwheels Ag on March 23, 2017

* transaction will be funded through a combination of debt, preferred equity, and balance sheet cash

* under terms,Uniwheels Malta will receive cash consideration of 226.5zl per share upon close of tender offer

* preferred equity will be purchased by TPG Growth; transaction approved by boards of directors of co, Uniwheels Malta

* Uniwheels public shareholders will receive cash consideration of approximately 236zl per share

* following deal anticipates that it will reduce its annual dividend from $0.72 per share to $0.36 per share

* debt financing will be provided by consortium of banks including Citibank Na, JP Morgan, Royal Bank Of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: