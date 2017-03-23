March 23 Superior Industries International Inc
:
* Superior Industries announces transformative acquisition
of Germany-based Uniwheels Ag
* aggregate equity purchase price is anticipated to be
approximately $715 million.
* Says will commence a tender offer for 100% of outstanding
shares of Uniwheels Ag on March 23, 2017
* transaction will be funded through a combination of debt,
preferred equity, and balance sheet cash
* under terms,Uniwheels Malta will receive cash
consideration of 226.5zl per share upon close of tender offer
* preferred equity will be purchased by TPG Growth;
transaction approved by boards of directors of co, Uniwheels
Malta
* Uniwheels public shareholders will receive cash
consideration of approximately 236zl per share
* following deal anticipates that it will reduce its annual
dividend from $0.72 per share to $0.36 per share
* debt financing will be provided by consortium of banks
including Citibank Na, JP Morgan, Royal Bank Of Canada
