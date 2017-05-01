BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior plus extends and increases its syndicated credit facility
* Superior Plus Corp - credit facility has been increased to $620 million with no changes to financial covenants and will now mature on April 28, 2022
* Superior Plus - units and comercial e industrial erco (Chile) limitada completed an extension of its $570 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* Superior Plus Corp says credit facility will mature on april 28, 2022
* Superior Plus Corp - in addition, accordion facility which could provide an additional $180 million of capacity has been maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.