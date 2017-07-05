FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp-

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍purchase price of approximately us $31.5 million​

* Superior Plus Corp says purchase price will be funded by drawing on superior's existing credit facility

* Acquisition of assets of yankee and virginia is expected to be immediately accretive to superior Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

