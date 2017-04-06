Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 6 Superloop Ltd :
* Aarnet,Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, Subpartners, Telstra entered agreement to build new international subsea cable system
* Agreement with Alcatel Submarine Networks to build new international subsea cable system that will connect Singapore, Indonesia and Australia
* Alcatel Submarine Networks will construct cable, which is expected to be completed by mid-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)