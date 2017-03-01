Feb 28 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Supernus announces record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net product sales for Q4 of 2016 were $61.1 million, up 43.4%

* Sees FY 2017 net product sales in range of $265 million to $275 million