BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
Feb 28 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Supernus announces record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net product sales for Q4 of 2016 were $61.1 million, up 43.4%
Sees FY 2017 net product sales in range of $265 million to $275 million
Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485