BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Supersonic Imagine SA:
* Supersonic imagine announces Q1 2017 revenue growth of 16% to EUR 4.5 million ($4.84 million) from EUR 4.1 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2oUdWOe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: