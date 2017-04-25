BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Supervalu Inc:
* Supervalu reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $2.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.89 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly retail identical store sales were negative 5.8 percent
* Supervalu Inc - fiscal 2017 included a $577 million after-tax gain on sale of Save-A-Lot, recorded in income from discontinued operations, net of tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.