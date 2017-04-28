April 28 Supreme Industries Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 985.4 million rupees year ago

* March quarter income from operations 12.83 billion rupees versus 12 billion rupees year ago

* Says recommends dividend of INR 12 per share

* Says sees capex in range of 3-3.5 billion rupees in fy2017-18

