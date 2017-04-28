BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Supreme Industries Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 985.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter income from operations 12.83 billion rupees versus 12 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommends dividend of INR 12 per share
* Says sees capex in range of 3-3.5 billion rupees in fy2017-18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17