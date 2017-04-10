April 10 Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd

* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd - co has achieved desired milestone of nhai being completion of 50 percent of EPC work in Panvel Indapur road bot project

* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd - NHAI has already granted the extension in the concession period by three years

* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd says executing EPC work, balance EPC work of about 5.59 billion rupees to be executed by co Source text: bit.ly/2oVWbAi Further company coverage: