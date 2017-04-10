US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd
* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd - co has achieved desired milestone of nhai being completion of 50 percent of EPC work in Panvel Indapur road bot project
* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd - NHAI has already granted the extension in the concession period by three years
* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd says executing EPC work, balance EPC work of about 5.59 billion rupees to be executed by co Source text: bit.ly/2oVWbAi Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)