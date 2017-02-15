BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd :
* says approved issue of securities of about 1.25 billion rupees via issue of equity shares/NCDs
* says also approved issue of securities of amount not exceeding 2 billion rupees via issue of equity shares/NCDs Source text:http:(//bit.ly/2l7XMPj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters