BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 26 Supreme Petrochem Ltd
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 9.54 billion rupees versus 9.09 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 3.5 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2pzbdwB) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17