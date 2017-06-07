PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Surfstitch Group Ltd
* Received correspondence from Gadens Solicitors threatening to commence a further open class action against company
* Co's position is that filing of second open class action would be an abuse of process, and has responded to gadens on that basis
* Further class action on same basis as class action already commenced against company as notified on 23 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.