a day ago
BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on Gadens class action
June 29, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on Gadens class action

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Surfstitch Group Ltd:

* Updates on Gadens class action

* Gadens claim would cover same factual allegations and potential class members as class action proceedings currently on foot in supreme court

* Co is considering whether Gadens claim against co is an abuse of process and liable to be struck out

* Says Gadens claim also names justin cameron as a defendant

* Co continues to explore settlement in respect of Quinn Emanuel claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

