BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Surgery Partners Inc
* Surgery Partners, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $286.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $292.6 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 7.8 percent
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 9 to 11 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Surgery Partners Inc says qtrly same-facility revenue increased 7.8% over Q1 2016 to $289.6 million
* Surgery Partners Inc says for 2017, company reiterates guidance provided on conference call in march of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.