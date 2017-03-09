WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Surgery Partners Inc
* Sees 2017 EBITDA growth in range of 10 pct to 15 pct over 2016
* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $306 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.7 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 10.8 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 9 to 11 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.