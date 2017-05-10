BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 Surgery Partners Inc
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
* Entered into a definitive merger agreement under which surgery partners will acquire NSH from Irving Place Capital for approximately $760 million
* Transaction is expected to close during 2017
* Surgery says in conjunction with this transaction, Bain capital private equity will acquire H.I.G. Capital's existing equity stake in surgery partners.
* Expect this transaction to be accretive in 2018
* Combined company will operate facilities in 32 states with a network of over 5,000 physicians
* Funding for acquisition of NSH to be provided in part by bain capital private equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)