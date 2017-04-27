BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Surmodics Inc
* Surmodics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $65 million to $68 million
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $17.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $0.02 to $+0.08
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Surmodics inc says narrows financial outlook for fiscal 2017
* Surmodics inc says medical device revenue was $12.7 million in q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of 9.7% compared to year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.