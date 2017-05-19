BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 BETACOM SA:
* STAKE OF SURPLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SP. Z O.O. IN CO FALLS TO 15.84 PERCENT FROM 19.80 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions