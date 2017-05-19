BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 45.1 million rupees versus profit 91.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 2.39 billion rupees versus 2.22 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text - (bit.ly/2qYVsjo) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body