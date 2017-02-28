US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 Surya Roshni Ltd:
* Says commercial production of newly set up steel pipe plant at Hindupur to commence from March 1
* Says plant for manufacturing ERW Black and GI pipes with installed capacity of 90,000 MT per annum Source text: (bit.ly/2ljNhXM) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)