BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Sussex Bancorp:
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ
* Transaction is presently valued at $45.4 million, or approximately $23.52 per CMTB share
* Deal for approximately $23.52 per CMTB share
* Says on a pro forma basis, transaction is expected to be accretive to Sussex Bancorp's 2018 earnings per share by approximately 12%
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Sussex Bancorp's 2018 earnings per share by approximately 12%
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017
* As per agreement, each outstanding share of Community Bank common stock will be exchanged for 0.97 shares of SBBX common stock
* Deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share of about 1% at closing assuming a transaction close in Q3 of 2017
* Two other members of Board of Directors of Community Bank will join Board of Directors of both Sussex Bancorp and Sussex Bank
* Says two other members of Board of Directors of Community Bank will join Board of Directors of both Sussex Bancorp and Sussex Bank
* Effective at closing of deal, Peter Michelotti will become COO, Senior Executive Vice President of Sussex Bancorp and Sussex Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.