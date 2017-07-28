FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 12:04 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Sussex Bancorp

* Sussex Bancorp reports strong loan and deposit growth driving EPS results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.06per share

* Sussex Bancorp - Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $1.1 million, to $7.1 million for Q2 of 2017 versus $5.9 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

