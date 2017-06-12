BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 SUTL Enterprise Limited
* Entry into a non-binding MOU With Pt Pelindo Properti Indonesia
* Unit on 31 May, entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Pt Pelindo Properti Indonesia
* Pt PPI to appoint One15 management and technical services to carry out marina development study in boom banyuwangi in east java Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic