US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 19 Sutlej Textiles And Industries
* Says pollution control brd, Rajasthan permitted co to carry on with operations of dyeing plant at Bhawanimandi unit Source text - (bit.ly/2om2Tfz) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)