US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd
* Sutlej textiles and industries - unit Rajasthan Textile Mills has since completed its expansion project for setting up of 35, 280 spindles as per schedule
* Says spindles are being commercially commissioned w.e.f march 15, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2nz3slw) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)