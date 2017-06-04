June 4 Suzhou China Create Special Material Co
Ltd
* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of
200 million yuan ($29.38 million)
* Says its unit plans to invest in investment venture with
total fund size lowered to up to 400 million yuan from 1 billion
yuan
* Says its unit plans to invest in industry investment fund
with fund size of up to 2.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ryFGta;
bit.ly/2rGepXv; bit.ly/2qUyju3;
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)