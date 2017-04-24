BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 46.1 million yuan to 73.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (92.2 million yuan)
* Comments that increased investment is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1QJ9cW
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement