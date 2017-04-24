April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 46.1 million yuan to 73.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (92.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased investment is the main reason for the forecast

