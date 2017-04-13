UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 600 million yuan with a term of 365 days and interest rate of 5.3 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PsN9Ph
