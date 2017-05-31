BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement on project with investment of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ravUyQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)