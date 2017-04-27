April 27Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 40 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 31 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 51.6 million yuan

* Says growth of main business and investment income in 2016 H1 as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/v8iJS8

