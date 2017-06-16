BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 16 Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost partially-owned heating firm's capital by 109.1 million yuan ($16.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s80JVj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)