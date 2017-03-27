BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
March 27 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n945kX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement