April 10 Suzlon Energy Ltd:

* Says won a repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project from an IPP company

* Says project scheduled for completion in Karnataka by June 2017

* Says installation of 24 units of 2.1 MW, S111 120m hybrid wind turbine generator

* Says Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services