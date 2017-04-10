US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Suzlon Energy Ltd:
* Says won a repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project from an IPP company
* Says project scheduled for completion in Karnataka by June 2017
* Says installation of 24 units of 2.1 MW, S111 120m hybrid wind turbine generator
* Says Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services Source text: bit.ly/2oXJ12U Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)