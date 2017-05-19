May 19 Suzlon Energy Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 5.79 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income from operations 50 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year 3.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 32.46 billion rupees

* Says approved issue of securities up to 20 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: