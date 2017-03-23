March 23 Suzlon Energy Ltd

* Says approved reappointment of tulsi tanti as md

* Says rationalisation/restructuring of overseas units have been proposed

* Suzlon energy - transfer of entire shareholding in suzlon wind energy uruguay, suzlon wind energy lanka, suzlon wind energy south africa to selm

* Says transfer of co's 96% shares in suzlon energy as, denmark; transfer of full stake in suzlon rotor corp to seas Source text: bit.ly/2ngp48Z Further company coverage: