BRIEF-IC Group: Hans-Christian Meyer appointed new CEO for Tiger of Sweden
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
May 16 Suzuken Co Ltd
* Says it completed repurchase of 1.9 million shares of its common stock, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 16
* Shares repurchased at the price of 3,570 yen per share, or 6.9 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pYnxRZ
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%