BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Svg Capital Plc
* Posts details of third tender offer of up to 400 million pounds.
* Says priced at 715 pence per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )