May 10 S&W Seed Co
* S&W announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $21 million versus $25 million
* Q3 revenue view $27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82 million to $87 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $97.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&W Seed Co says adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Q3 of fiscal
2017 of $0.05 per basic and diluted share
